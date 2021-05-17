Aadar Jain Reminisces His Uncle Rishi Kapoor And Says, 'We Used To Have Food Together'

The newbie of the Bollywood Aadar Jain has proved himself with his latest movie Hello Charlie. Instead of picking the regular commercial formulas, he went with a funny plot and showed us his bond with 'Gorilla'. Well, recently he spoke about his uncle Rishi Kapoor who passed away last year to a leading media house and said, "We used to have food together; there was a special dish called junglee mutton, which we really enjoyed".

He started off by saying, "My brother Armaan and I were brats as children, and he used to pull us up. We often hung out with him; we used to have food together as my family loves eating. We had a special dish called junglee mutton, which we really enjoyed."



He also added, "On a personal level, he has been an inspiration for me and not just as an actor. Every single day spent with him is now a fond memory. He was large-hearted and larger-than-life."



Speaking about Adar Jain's relationship with Bollywood glam doll TRa Sutaria, he earlier said, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it."



Coming to Aadar Jain's work front, he was last seen in the Hello Charlie movie. This movie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani. It also has Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi in other prominent roles. Hello Charlie was released on 9th April, 2021 on the Amazon Prime OTT platform. This movie is all about how Aadar meets the Gorilla as he is given the task of transporting a Gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. While one more interesting element of this teaser is the Gorilla is a fan of Hrithik Roshan's Ude.

