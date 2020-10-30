Aahana Congratulates Her Mom Suresh Kumra For Completing LLB With 90% Marks …

Bollywood young actress Aahana Kumra has shared a heart-melting message on her Instagram page and congratulated her mom Suresh Kumra for passing LLB scoring 90% at the age of 68. She retired as a CBI officer and Deputy Superintendent of police and has a successful career of 34 years in the Police department. After retiring, she didn't sit idle and instead of watching TV, she perused LAW and completed it scoring 90% marks.

Aahana Kumra congratulated her mom and also dropped a heartwarming message on her Instagram doling out how her mother shaped her career being a Police officer.









"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a New Dream!

You started as a police officer in Kaisar Baug kotwali in Lucknow 34 years ago, succesfully worked with the CBI in Mumbai when we moved here and after receiving the President's Medal and a promotion as the Deputy Superintendent of police and working in Varanasi, you returned home 🏡 and we all thought this was it!

Retirement and everything that follows, but Papa and you decided that you were not going to sit at home and watch TV😂 Instead you enrolled into law and today after all that hardwork and long hours of studies you've successfully completed LLB with a 90%.

The transition from Police to Law was not an easy one for you at the age of 68 !! 👮⚖️

We knew it was so difficult for you with helping @shivanikumrafitness, @sushilkumra and me with our lives and career! You have been relentless! I don't need any inspiration in my life other than you mom!! You've set the greatest benchmark for all of us! I love you and am mighty proud of you Maa!! Shine on "Vakil Sahab"!! 🌞🌞🥳🥳🌈🌈💁‍♀️💁‍♀️

@sureshkumrs #MummyLLB 👮👮⚖️⚖️"."

Congrats Suresh Kumra… She is a true inspiration for all the young guys and also for all the retired officers!!!