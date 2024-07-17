Live
- Himachal CM calls on Amit Shah, seeks Rs 9,042 crore aid for natural disasters
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by CBI
- SIIMA 2024 nominations unveiled, celebrating south Indian cinema excellence
- ‘Kill’ movie review: A relentless action spectacle
- Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 3.6 million visitors in first six months of 2024
- Women's Asia Cup: Having an off day has to be rare, says Anjum Chopra on India's inconsistent fielding
- Monsoons may trigger brain infections in Indians living in coastal areas, rice belts
- Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure
- Bengaluru to host second edition of Trinity Golf Champions League
- Abbu Sai Prakash Reddy and Yesheswini were crowned as Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024
Just In
Aamir Khan, family want to celebrate 'Maharaj’ success but Junaid has no time
Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who made an impressive debut with his streaming movie 'Maharaj’, has no spare time.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who made an impressive debut with his streaming movie 'Maharaj’, has no spare time. The actor is already busy with his next project and is finding it difficult to squeeze time for celebrations that his family is planning for the success of his debut film.
Junaid’s hectic shoot schedules are not allowing him to find the time to join his family for the celebration.
A source close to the actor said: "Junaid is known for his dedication and humbleness, which showcases his passion towards his craft. He's been so busy with back-to-back shoots that he's not been able to enjoy the success of 'Maharaj. The family has been trying to throw him a party, but his timings just don’t match due to shoots.”
Junaid's commitment to his work is evident in his rigorous schedule. The actor essayed the role of journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji in ‘Maharaj’, which is based on the Maharaj Libel Case. The film, produced by YRF, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.
Meanwhile, Junaid also has a film with Khushi Kapoor, and another with Sai Pallavi in the pipeline.