Aamir Khan Said He Had A Thought Of Quitting Movies During Lockdown

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan who is all fondly known as Mr. Perfectionist has just gave a sweet shock to all his fans by stating that during the lockdown, he had thought of quitting movies. Although his movies hit the screens once in two years, fans will be eagerly awaiting to watch them. In this recent interview he said, his wife and children made him understand the situation and told him that his decision is wrong.



He started off by saying, "No I quit. Nobody knows this. I'm saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won't be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I'll act nor I will produce any films. I don't want to do all this. I just want to spend my time with you all. Kiran and her parents, Reena and her parents, my children, my family are there. I felt that. I understand it was a response in anger. My family was shocked as I was conveying it to them in such an intense way. Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won't be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, 'This is his marketing scheme as his film Laal Singh Chaddha is about to release, he is announcing his retirement'."

He also added, "So I thought it's better to not say this. Anyway, my film comes after three or four years. Once Laal Singh Chaddha gets released nobody will realise if I'm doing anything for the next three or four years. By then I'll leave the industry and nobody will know. So I decided not to say anything and three months passed like this. One day, my children told me that you are an extreme person, don't do this. It will be better if you find a balance in life. I had quit films. In my heart, I had left films. My children and Kiran explained to me I am doing the wrong thing. Kiran cried and said, 'When I see you, I see films residing inside you. What are you saying I'm unable to understand'. A lot happened in two years, I quit the industry and came back."

He will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha movie which is a complete comedy-drama. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie. It was shot at more than 100 locations in India while B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are roped in to play cameo roles in this film.

This movie will be released on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres!