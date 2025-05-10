Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ gets postponed

The release of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has been officially postponed. Originally slated to hit theatres on June 20, 2025, the film’s new release date has not yet been announced.

This decision comes in light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. A source close to Aamir Khan Productions shared, “In view of the current situation at the borders and the nationwide alert, the team has decided to delay the film’s trailer launch as well. Our thoughts are with the armed forces who are courageously defending the nation. We feel it's important to respond with unity and restraint.”

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is considered a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan’s 2007 directorial Taare Zameen Par, a film that left a lasting impact with its emotional narrative. The upcoming project features Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and introduces ten debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Samvit Desai, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film’s official poster, previously released, hinted at a heartwarming and uplifting story.

Directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame R. S. Prasanna and penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film promises a blend of socially conscious storytelling and mainstream appeal. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, the film marks Aamir’s return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha.

With growing anticipation and a timely message, Sitaare Zameen Par is poised to be another memorable addition to Aamir Khan’s filmography—once a new release window is confirmed.