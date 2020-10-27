Aayush Sharma Celebrates His 30th Birthday In Style With Wife Arpita And Kids…



Aayush looked cool and handsome in this pic sporting



in a blue tee. She also wrote, "Happy Birthday Bollywood actor birthday Aayush Sharma has celebrated his 30th in style amid his family members and a few Bollywood celebrities. His wife Arpita Khan turned her husband Aayush Sharma's 30th birthday into a special one with her lovely wishes… She took her Instagram and dropped a stylish pic of him and also penned a heart-warming note.





@aaysharma welcome to the thirties, a new decade filled with happiness, success , handwork & great health. Your an amazing son , husband & father. We love you very much…"



Aayush also liked this post and wrote, "Love you baby" in the comments section.

Well, Bollywood's ace photographer Manav Manglani also dropped a cool video of Aayush's birthday celebrations on his Insta page…









Aayush is seen happily cutting multiple cakes holding his little munchkin Ayat Sharma. Along with Arpita, her parents, brother Arbaaz Khan and Bollywood cute couple Genelia and Riteish were present in the party… Arpita decorated the house for the party and filled the space with candles and added the pictures which documented his memories…

Well, Arpita Khan surprised her husband with an awesome gift… She collated all the birthday wishes of near and dear and added them to the beautiful video…









This video has the wonderful birthday wishes of their family and snaps of a few throwback pics… Even their little one Ahil also wished his father and turned the day special for him…

Aayush was surprised and thanked all by jotting down a heartfelt note beside the video. "Well this is a beautiful surprise. It has really made my birthday very special. Thank you so much @arpitakhansharma for not only making my birthday special but also making me cherish each and every day of my life

To see 30 years of my life like this makes me very emotional. So many memories from my childhood have been revisited.

I would like to thank @sohailkhanofficial @arbaazkhanofficial @atulreellife @ayaanagnihotri @alizehshahofficial @jonathanmtucker @badboyshah @aslisona @vaibhavi.merchant @fukravarun @iamzahero @maheshmanjrekar @azeemdayani @aalimhakim @rohiniyer @avigowariker @iamhumaq @vishalmishraofficial @abhiraj88 @warinahussain @manishmalhotra05 @castingchhabra @saieemmanjrekar @darshanyewalekar @rohanshrestha for taking out time and sending your best wishes .. due to the current times we cant really meet but you all have made it very special for me.

The actual footage of this video is too long to be put up on Instagram. I would like to thank all my family members and friends who have send in there best wishes. I've seen it all and thank you deeply

Also I would like to thank everyone who's sending there best wishes on Instagram. I'm extremely lucky to have friends like you.".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Raj Kundra, Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza and a few others have also wished Ayush on his 30th birthday…