Aayush Sharma Spoke About His Wife Arpita Khan And Said That She Is Always Trolled For Her Weight And Colour

Bollywood's young actor Aayush Sharma is all ready to hit the theatres with his 4th movie 'Ruslaan'. He is carving his career picking all the intense and interesting movies. Although he made his debut with Salman Khan's support but slowly he is picking the right subjects to hit the right chord. Off late, he spoke to Tedx talk and said that his wife Arpita Khan is always trolled for her colour and body weight.



He started off by saying, "My wife is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn't be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind that she is dark in colour. Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally."

He also added, "But I am proud of my wife, because she is comfortable in her own skin. She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, 'I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the I way I am going to live my life".

Speaking about Aayush's 4th movie, it is titled Ruslaan and it is being helmed by Katyayan Shivpuri and is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Satya Sai Arts banner. Tollywood's ace actor Jagapathi Babu is essaying a prominent role in this action thriller.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan tied the knot in November 2014 and are blessed with two kids Ayat and Ahil Sharma.