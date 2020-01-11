Abhay Deol shares art on police brutality

Actor Abhay Deol has shared a series of paintings on police brutality on Instagram. This comes in the wake of Delhi Police being accused of teargas shelling and lathicharge inside Jamia Milia Islamia University campus a while back.

The actor shared a few paintings and sketches that show the police mercilessly beating up people. Hinting at the recent incident, the actor captioned: "Art on policebrutality.

You can add policeapathy and policecollusion to that. As we have witnessed only recently!"

The incident of police brutality on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in Jamia had left many students injured and campus property ransacked.

Commenting on Abhay Deol's post, Sussanne Khan expressed: "Dont understand where our planet is heading with all these monsters around."

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Varun Dhawan have condemned recent incidents of violence against students.