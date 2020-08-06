Abhishek Bachchan Shares His 'Care Board' And Waits For His Discharge From Hospital

We all know that the legendary actor of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and his family members were tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back. All of them are shifted to Nanavati hospital for better treatment. Well, Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital a couple of days back after testing negative.



But Abhishek Bachchan is still in the hospital waiting for his discharge… Off late, this young actor has dropped his 'Care Board' image and doled out that he is waiting for his discharge.





In this post, his care board is seen with 'Day 26' being highlighted. Along with this pic, Abhishek also wrote, "Hospital day :26

Discharge plan: NO!

😡

Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! 💪🏽

#believe"

He believed in himself and is still fighting with this pandemic!!!

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Zoya Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, Lakshmi Manchu and others left their comments and gave strength to Abhishek with their kind words…

Well, it was on 11th July both Amitabh ji and Abhishek were tested positive for Coronavirus and immediately both of them were shifted to Nanavati hospital. Then after a couple of days, even Aaradhya and Aishwarya were tested positive but suggested to go with home quarantine method. But all of a sudden after developing symptoms, even they were shifted to the same hospital.

Soon Aaradhya and Aishwarya were discharged and after a couple of days even Amitabh ji is back to home. But Abhishek is still fighting with the pandemic and is in the Nanavati hospital. Hope he will be back soon!!!