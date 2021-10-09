Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana Announces His Next Movie With Aanand L Rai

Bollywood's young actor Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying the best phase of his career. He is lined-up with interesting movies and off late, he announced another one too. This time, he is collaborating with ace filmmaker Anan L Rai. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hero shared the happy news to all his fans through social media and dropped a small title teaser too! The film is titled as 'Action Hero' and is scheduled to release in 2022!



Going with the title teaser, it showcases a few glimpses of Ayushmann's love story hero image but this time, he is all set for an action zone and gives us a glimpse of his action sequences too. Along with sharing the title teaser, he also wrote, "Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one's special! #ActionHero. Directed By - @iyer.anirudh. Written By - @neeraj.yadav911 & #AnirudhIyer."

Well, in the other statement, Ayushmann was excited about the movie and doled out, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I'm also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."

Even the producer Anand L Rai is also excited and said, "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It's always a pleasure working with him and I'm quite excited to have the film go on floors." The film will be shot in the UK and will have Ayushmann in the lead role. Bhushan Kumar also added, "Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film. This also marks the fourth collaboration between T-Series and Ayushmann, making this even more special for everyone involved."

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and shared it on his Twitter page…

Well, along with this movie, Ayushmann Khurrana also signed Anubhav Sinha's Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor and Doctor G which also has Shefali Shah & Rakul Preet Singh.