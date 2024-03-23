Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa shares insights into portraying Lord Hanuman

Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa recently opened up about the meticulous preparations he underwent to portray the revered character of Lord Hanuman in the popular show 'Shrimad Ramayan'. With the recent entry of Lord Hanuman into the narrative, audiences have been captivated by his portrayal, known for his unwavering devotion and strength.

Speaking about conveying the essence of devotion and loyalty in his performance, Nirbhay highlighted the challenges of emoting with limited facial movement due to the prosthetic mask he wears for the role. He expressed, "I try to express myself through my eyes since my face has prosthetics, which limits facial movement. However, I strive to convey emotions as aesthetically as possible, in order to bring out His devotion and loyalty towards Lord Ram."

Being a devout follower of Hanuman, Nirbhay shared how reciting the Hanuman Chalisa daily aids in enhancing his devotion and positivity towards his work. Despite facing challenges in embodying Hanuman's strength and demeanor, particularly in scenes requiring physical prowess such as lifting a mountain, Nirbhay diligently worked on his body and facial expressions to bring authenticity to the character.

"To make the scene look effortless, I used to rehearse alone, and I ensure I work out every day. I work on my facial expressions too, as this role requires me to wear a prosthetic mask, and emoting with it is a challenge," he added, emphasizing the dedication and commitment required for such a significant portrayal.

Nirbhay's portrayal of Lord Hanuman in 'Shrimad Ramayan' has garnered praise for its authenticity and depth, captivating audiences with his portrayal of one of Hindu mythology's most revered figures. Through meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication, Nirbhay has brought the iconic character to life on screen, resonating with viewers and leaving a lasting impression.