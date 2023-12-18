Live
Actress Komal Sachdeva talks about meeting Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’
'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' actress Komal Sachdeva will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's immigration drama ‘Dunki’ and recalled her first meeting with the filmmaker.
"When I first met Raju sir and introduced myself, he said, 'I know you, Komal. I have seen your audition and we really liked it.' It was a very pleasant surprise as someone like him who would have seen so many auditions for so many characters remembered my particular audition," she said.
Komal, who was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty-starrer ‘Sukhee’, started her acting journey with theatre in Delhi with Dinesh Khanna, a professor at National School of Drama.
Her first commercial acting project was ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ starring Akshay Kumar, wherein she played Chulni, a part of Lota Party. Thereafter she was seen in several projects like ‘Taandav’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Habib Faisal's ‘Dil Bekarar’, Dharma Productions' 'Selfiee' starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.