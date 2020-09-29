Aftab Shivdasani Tests Negative For Coronavirus And Doles Out The Importance Of Wearing A Mask

Bollywood ace actor Aftab Shivdasani is tested Covid-19 negative after fighting with this deadly virus for almost 2 weeks. He revealed this happy new through his Instagram and shared his feelings with his fans…

In this post, he left a note and doled out how he felt 'disoriented' when he first tested positive for this novel disease. He wrote, "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid-19 test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you all for your support and good wishes."

He also added, "Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it. I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones. Love, Aftab."

Sharing this note, Aftab also added a comment beside this post, "Grateful. ❤️✨🙏🏼

Om Sai Ram.

Allah Malik."

Well, after getting tested positive to Covid-19, Aftab shared his feelings with Hindustan Times and doled out, "I was not prepared for this and was looking forward to being with my family. My shooting for Poison 2 was over and I was making all the preparations to fly to London. Initially, when I got the result I was shocked. For the first few minutes I was disoriented because obviously, I didn't know how to react. There were a thousand thoughts in my head. My entire schedule was going to go for a toss. We hear, speak and read about but until it happens to you it's still news. There are so many theories going around COVID about how fast it's spreading, the mortality rate, the medication… The fact that the whole world is unclear about this is a little bit worrying. Slowly I composed myself and decided to deal with it."

Aftab was treated with home isolation method itself as he had only mild symptoms. He was continuously in touch with doctors and was been checked for every 4-5 days. Thus he is fine and out of this deadly disease within a few days.