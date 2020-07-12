After testing positive for Coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan posts picture from Nanavati Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself taken at Nanavati Hospital in Ville Parle, Mumbai. He was admitted in the hospital after he was tested positive for Coronavirus.

He has posted that "This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested"



Later in the evening Abhishek Bachchan also shared his health condition that he is also tested corona positive along with his father. Other members of the family Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus.

It is also learnt that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan shot a promotional content for "Kaun Banega Crorepati" along with other projects and he may got contracted from one of the production crew.

Mr. Abhishek Bachchan attended dubbing studio over the past couple of weeks for wrapping up "Into the Shadows" a Amazon Prime production .