Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Introduced As Queen Nandini From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

From a few days, the makers of the most-awaited Ponniyin Selvan are creating noise on social media by dropping the first look posters of the lead actors. We have already witnessed the awesome posters of Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi. Off late, they also shared the beautiful poster of Queen of Pazhuvoor Nandini aka Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She looked regal and stunned all and sundry with her charm.



Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/HUD6c2DHiv — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 6, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman".

Aishwarya Rai looked regal in the queen attire and is introduced as Queen Nandini. She sported in a beautiful orange pattu saree and owned that queen appeal with antique ornaments.

Here is the first look poster of Karthi…

Karthi is introduced as spy Vanthiyathevan in the poster…

Chiyaan Vikram looked awesome in the Chola Prince attire in complete regal avatar. He will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan and is seen in the war area looking terrific in the warrior attire riding a horse along with his sword.

Kollywood's young hero Jayam Ravi is essaying the role of Arulmozhi Varman. The earlier released poster showcased him in war area filled with wounds and blood marks. The background filled with fire and his warrior appeal holding the sword made the poster worth watching.

Well, even Trisha is also a part of this movie and is essaying the role of Kundavai. Finally comes, the beauty queen Aishwarya Rai who is essaying the role of Nandini.

This ambitious project of Mani Ratnam is being made basing a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie will showcase the story of great king Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Ponniyin Selvan series is being directed by Mani Ratnam and is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam under the Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners.

'Ponniyin Selvan' has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kishore, Riyaz Khan and Shobita Dhulipalla.

Ponniyan Selvan Part 1 movie will now be released in the theatres on 30th September, 2022!