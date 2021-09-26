Ajay Devgn And Amitabh Bachchan's 'May Day' Will Be Released In Next April

Today is definitely a treat for all the movie buffs… Right from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to Ranveer Singh's '83', the release dates of the upcoming movies of Bollywood are announced! Off late, even Ajay Devgn announced the release date of his upcoming movie 'may Day' which features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.



Ajay took to his Twitter and dropped the collage of himself with Amitabh and Rakul along with announcing the release date of May Day…

Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring @SrBachchan, @Rakulpreet & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022.#MayDay pic.twitter.com/bcMHZjdO0C — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 26, 2021

The collage features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn! He also wrote, "Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring @SrBachchan, @Rakulpreet & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022. #MayDay".

This movie is being directed by Ajay Devgn himself and is also produced by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh in other important roles. Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.

Well, Karthik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release date is also out! This 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake of Telugu movie Chandramukhi. It has Kartik Aryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Along with sharing the clap pic of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani, Taran Adarsh announced the release date of this movie!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on 25th March, 2022…