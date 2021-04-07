Ajay Devgn Is The Most Hands-on Producer

Bollywood insiders say the Hindi film industry works on relationships and talent. As for the former, nobody knows that better than veteran producerAnand Pandit. He is a friend and confidante to many within the fraternity and outside. On Ajay Devgn's birthday the producer praised the actor for what he calls is the 'method in the madness'.

Anand Pandit who has co-produced the forthcoming corporate drama, 'The Big Bull,' with actor, producer Ajay Devgn sent special wishes which gave a peak into the camaraderie the two share.



Pandit said, "I have worked with many filmmakers, actors and directors and Ajay is one of the most hands-on producers I have had the pleasure of synergising with. He knows the technicalities of cinema, scripting and is extremely particular about maintaining the economy of resources. He doesn't waste words, time or money and leads by example."



Pandit is eager to see how their joint production 'The Big Bull' will be received on April 8 when it streams worldwide on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.



The veteran producer adds, "For both Ajay and me, this film has been a very fulfilling journey and now it is up to the audience to give us their feedback. I have loved collaborating with Ajay and hopefully we will work together again soon."



'The Big Bull' is a Kookie Gulati directorial and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati.