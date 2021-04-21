Ajay, Kajol wish Nysa as daughter turns 18

Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared individual posts to wish daughter Nysa, who turned 18 on Tuesday.

"I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them, " Kajol wrote, along with a throwback photograph on Instagram, of baby Nysa sitting on her lap.

"And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good," she added.

Ajay Devgn wrote an Instagram: "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys lik e this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of daughter Nysa's birthday on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn announced his digital debut with a web series titled 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'.