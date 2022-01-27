Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj Movie Gets The Censor Certificate…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to step into the shoes of great king Prithviraj Chauhan to showcase a glimpse of his life events! Former Miss World Manushi will be making her debut to Bollywood with this movie and will essay the role of Prithviraj's wife Sanyogita! The movie was scheduled to release this month itself but due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, the release date is postponed. Now, the censor formalities of this movie have been completed and the movie is given the clean U/A certificate.



Going with the run-time, it is about 135.39 minutes! Speaking about Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar's work front, he will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey… This movie has Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. This movie also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 18th March, 2022!

Along with this movie, he is also part of OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu and Raksha Bhandan movies.