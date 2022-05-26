Akshay Kumar And Manushi Say That Epic Poem 'Prithviraj Raso' Helped Them Best Fit The Roles

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and former beauty queen Manushi are all set to entertain their fans with the epic tale Prithviraj. Being the life story of great king Prithviraj, Akshay and Manushi worked hard to best fit the roles. Off late, they said that the epic poem, 'Prithviraj Raso', penned by Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's court poet Chand Bardai helped them to better understand the legendary warrior king!

Akshay Kumar said, "When you set out to make a historical like Prithviraj, which is based on the life and daredevilry of a mighty warrior who gave up his life to protect his motherland and countrymen, you need to be absolutely sure that you are being authentic to his life and times."

He also added, "I was delighted that I was collaborating with a revered historian like Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi ji, who has shown with his earlier works that his research and mastery over Indian history is flawless."

Speaking about the poem, he said, "incredible Prithviraj Raso, which is a Brajbhasha epic poem about the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan."

He finally concluded by saying, "This book, written by Chand Bardai, who was a court poet of the Samrat, became the cornerstone of my prep. for the project. It was an eye opener for me to read this book as I understood the life philosophies of the Samrat and it became invaluable research material that I kept referring to throughout the shooting of the film."

Coming to Manushi, she said, "My director, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi gifted me Prithviraj Raso and told me that if I want to understand the life and times of the mighty Samrat, I should read this. The book became an invaluable source material for me to understand the mind of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his life journey with Princess Sanyogita."

She also added, "I think I could prep. thoroughly because I always had Prithviraj Raso to refer to."

Speaking about the Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

This movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages!