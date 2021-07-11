Akshay Kumar Gains Weight For Raksha Bandhan And Reveals All About The Secret Behind It

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. He always keeps 5-6 movies in his kitty and treats his fans by releasing 2-3 movies every year. Right from cop drama Sooryavanshi to the family tale Raksha Bandhan, he has a few crazy projects lined up this year. Well, Akshay works hard to best fit the bill and thus for Sooryavanshi, he lost 6 kilos to look as the best cop but at the same time, he gained weight for the Raksha Bandhan movie.

Speaking about it, Akshay said, "I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!"

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan movie is being directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the filmmaker in collaboration with Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in other important roles.

Well, Akshay Kumar is also part of Anand L Rai's other project Atrangi Re which has Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush. This movie will release on August 6, 2021.