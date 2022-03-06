Akshay Kumar Unveils The Teaser Of Bachchhan Paandey's 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' Song

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with handful of movies… Right from periodic story Prithviraj to the action entertainer Bachchan Pandey, all his 4 movies are set to release this year… As the release date of Bachchan Pandey is just a few days away, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the teaser of "Saare Bolo Bewafa…" song and showcased a glimpse of his villanism…



Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with dropping the teaser video, he also wrote, "टूटे हुए दिलों को जोड़ने के लिए आ रहा है कल, Bhaukaal Bhara Entertainment… Toh Ab #SaareBoloBewafa, song out tomorrow!"

Going with the teaser, Akshay aka Bachchan Pandey looked deadly and is seen attending a wedding… He shook his legs and is seen creating buzz with his rowdy appeal! The full song will be out tomorrow!

The trailer of the Bachchan Pandey movie was released a few days ago and it made us witness a glimpse of the plot… The lead actress Kriti Sanon will be seen as a young aspirant of turning into a filmmaker wants to make the biopic of deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey. Arshad Warsi will be seen as her bestie and assistant too. Well, in the process of implementing this idea, they meet all the members of Bachchan Pandey's gang Pendulum, Bafferia chacha and Kaandi. Then Kriti directly speaks to Bachchan Pandey and seeks his permission for making his biopic.

This movie also has Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 18th March, 2022!