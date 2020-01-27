Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Gets A New Release Date

Akshay Kumar… This man is literally making us bow down with unique roles. Commonly, we will witness only one movie per actor releasing in a year. It may be at most two if there are chances of shootings going on a brisk pace.

But our dear action king Akshay Kumar is just breaking the rules and is continuously ruling the box office with his movies. Just now we had an update on his next movie 'Bachchan Pandey' and within a few hours, this man has dropped another look of him from his upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom'.

The second look poster of this movie is creating a buzz on the internet… Have a look!

Akshay is seen wearing a suit with bell-bottom pants and relaxing by sitting on a car. The coffee brown suit, big moustache and dark shades give him a perfect attire of a suave secret agent. Yes, this Khiladi man is going to essay the role of a secret spy.



He is ready to roll us back to 80s and take us on roller-coaster spy ride with the 'Bell Bottom' movie.

The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

As Akshay has moved the release date of his 'Bachchan Pandey' from Christmas 2020 to 22nd January 2021, 'Bell Bottom' will now hit the screens on 2nd April 2021.