Akshay opens up about his career arc, says he likes 'jumping from one genre to another'

Mumbai : Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in an action avatar in the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', revealed he loves to jump from one genre to another as he himself gets bored by doing the same thing.

During the trailer launch of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay said: "I don't like to stick to one genre. I like jumping from one genre to another, whether success or not, I have always done that from the beginning of my career and nothing has stopped me. I will keep doing that, something which is social, something which is comedy, something which is action, I will keep doing different genres."

Akshay, who was last seen in 'Mission Raniganj', shared: "Today if people say comedy and action films are in trend, that doesn't mean I should only be doing that. I myself get bored doing one thing."



"That is the reason I have always tried to do something new every time, whether it is 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Airlift', or 'Rustom'. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one film wherein we have put in a lot of hard work and I am hoping this film is going to bring good luck to all of us," he added.



Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.



The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, along with Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.