‘Alcoholia’ Song From Hrithik And Saif’s Vikram Vedha Movie Is Out

It is all known that Vikram Vedha is now the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood having the ace actor Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Being the remake of the blockbuster movie with the same name, there are many expectations on it. Our dear B-Town Greek God will be seen as a deadly gangster and handsome Saif is essaying an encounter specialist in this movie. The trailer which is release a few days ago garnered millions of views and raised the expectations on the movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the video of the "Alcoholia…." song and made us go aww with his amazing performance.



Hrithik Roshan shared the video of the song on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Young Vedha was just as mad आज मौसम #Alcoholia हो लिया! SONG OUT NOW. #VikramVedha (Link in bio) #VikramVedha #SaifAliKhan @pushkar.gayatri @tseries.official @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @ganeshhhegde @manojmuntashir @snigdhajit_official0209 @ananyachakrabortyy @radhikaofficial @rohitsaraf @iyogitabihani @mrfilmistaani @instasattu".

Going with the song, it is all awesome as it showcases Hrithik love for alcohol…Going with the trailer, it starts off with Saif and Hrithik being focused in a room. Hrithik starts narrating a story to Saif and then a few glimpses of their heroic acts are seen. Saif looked classy as a Police officer on the other side Hrithik is totally deadly in the gangster appeal and kills his enemies ruthlessly. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will win among these two and the ultimate battle between good and evil elements!

Vikram Vedha will be the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie will handle the remake too and this movie will be produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners. This movie also has Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib in the prominent roles.

Going with the plot, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.