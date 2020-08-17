Alia Bhatt Drops The Second Single ‘Ishq Kamal’ From Sadak 2 Movie

Bollywood's most awaited multi-starrer movie Sadak 2 is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar screens on 28th August 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned and are making the movie reach the audience in the best possible way.

Well, the second single from this movie "Ishq Kamal…" was dropped on the Twitter page by Alia Bhatt…

In this tweet, Alia wrote, "Wohi jeetey issmey jo bhi haar jaaye, kaisaa khel yeh haaye, samajh na aaye...



She also shared the song poster and dropped the soothing single from the movie… This poster shows Sadak movie couple Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt along with Sadak 2 couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt.

Here is the full audio song… Have a look!

One can happily enjoy the song through Jio Savan platform… "Ishq Kamal…" song is crooned by Javed Ali and the lyrics are penned by Shalu vaish. The soothing music is tuned by Sunil Jeet.



This movie is a successor to Sadak movie which was released in 1991. This Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt who were the lead actors of Sadak movie will hold important roles in this sequel too.

This movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios banners. Sadak 2 has Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand in other important roles.

We all know that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed by stage 4 lung cancer… Thus before flying to abroad for better treatment, he completed the dubbing part for this movie…