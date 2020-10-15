Alia Bhatt Pays Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam And Drops A Quote On His Birth Anniversary

Today being Indian Missile Man APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and reminisced this great leader… Even B-Town's glam doll Alia Bhatt also shared an inspirational quote on this special day and paid homage via Instagram Stories.

This post read, "Dream is now what you see in sleep. Dream is something which doesn't let you sleep".

Alia picked Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's quote and inspired many of her fans with her post… Even Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shankar Mahadevan and Bhumi Pednekar also dropped a few inspirational posts and reminisced this great leader…

APJ Abdul Kalam was the former President of India and is also a recipient of prestigious award Bharat Ratna. This 'Missile Man' served the country all his life and also worked towards the upliftment of the country.

We must ask ourselves how are we adding to the integrity and growth of this land this nation which is feeding us unfortunately these days it's just other way around,Dr Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata, he extracted little n gave back in abundance #apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/lDyNH45VPq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020



Kangana dropped a few throwback pics of Abdul Kalam and also wrote, "We must ask ourselves how are we adding to the integrity and growth of this land this nation which is feeding us unfortunately these days it's just other way around,Dr Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata, he extracted little n gave back in abundance #apjabdulkalam".

A man who has inspired generations with his teachings and will continue to do so in the future. Remembering the genius #APJAbdulKalam sir on his birth anniversary 🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 15, 2020



Remembering former President, Missile Man of India & Bharat Ratna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his Birth Anniversary...



Famous Sand Artist from #Odisha PadmaShri @sudarsansand pays tribute through his beautiful Sand Art. pic.twitter.com/nzpjtyN19L — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) October 15, 2020



A true Ruler continues to rule even after he's gone..

Thank you for still Ruling our hearts.#apjabdulkalam 🙏



Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/0ssvdwcLMU — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) October 15, 2020





