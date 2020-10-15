Alia Bhatt Pays Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam And Drops A Quote On His Birth Anniversary
Today being Indian Missile Man APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary
Today being Indian Missile Man APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and reminisced this great leader… Even B-Town's glam doll Alia Bhatt also shared an inspirational quote on this special day and paid homage via Instagram Stories.
This post read, "Dream is now what you see in sleep. Dream is something which doesn't let you sleep".
APJ Abdul Kalam was the former President of India and is also a recipient of prestigious award Bharat Ratna. This 'Missile Man' served the country all his life and also worked towards the upliftment of the country.
Reminiscing this great leader even a few other Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anushka Sharma have dropped a few inspirational posts on social media… Have a look!
Kangana dropped a few throwback pics of Abdul Kalam and also wrote, "We must ask ourselves how are we adding to the integrity and growth of this land this nation which is feeding us unfortunately these days it's just other way around,Dr Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata, he extracted little n gave back in abundance #apjabdulkalam".
