Alia Bhatt says Kareena Kapoor Khan takes her work seriously, not herself

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 sees two Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch.

During the course of the episode, Alia, who is known to be a huge Bebo fan, heaped praises on Kareena.

Alia said that Kareena is someone who would rather take her work seriously but not herself.

Talking about the same, Alia told the show host Karan Johar, "I think she wears her work really light, I don't mean that she takes it lightly, she is very serious. But one of the things that even our teams, the people we work with everybody agrees on is that she is just a very amazing energy to work with, because she doesn't take herself so seriously".

She further mentioned, "But she is just continuously working, this film, that film. There is an organic strategy that she is bogging herself down with."

This time around on ‘Koffee With Karan’ some of the top talent from Hindi film industry - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen gracing the couch.

In addition, season 8 introduces some new unseen, unheard segments as KJo has the iconic rapid fire segment to new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell and Ask me Anything with Karan, up his sleeve to brew a storm on the show.