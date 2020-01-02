Alia Bhatt Shares Her Selfie With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is enjoying her vacay with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Enjoying her New Year celebrations, Alia was seen along with the young director Ayan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor.

These love birds were seen on a beach holiday in an undisclosed place. This cutie pie shared a selfie with the boys Ranbir and Ayan and posted it on her Instagram page.





Alia is seen in a pink outfit and Ranbir sported in a black tee. This sun-kissed background picture gave a perfect selfie for this couple and made their fans happy.

Earlier Alia Bhatt also shared a pic from a beach where she was seen facing the sun and welcoming the New Year.









On the work front, Alia Bhatt is going to be quiet busy this year. She is the main lead lady of Tollywood most awaited movie RRR. On the other hand, she is also having Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Gangubai, Her father's movie Sadak 2 and Brahmastra in her kitty. A hectic schedule is waiting for her…

Alia do rock with your sizzling performances and make us fall for you again and again…