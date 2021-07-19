Amitabh Bachchan Is All Set To Recite A Rumy Jafry's Poem For His Upcoming Movie Chehre

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to treat the movie buffs with his upcoming movie Chehre. Being a mystery thriller, this movie also has Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Big B who is essaying the role of an advocate Veer Sahay will try to make the businessman Emraan Hashmi aka Karan Oberoi accept his crimes making him play a game along with his group of friends.



Off late, there is a piece of great news doing rounds in the Bollywood circles that Big B will recite a Rumy Jafry's poem in this movie. A source close to the Chehre team doled out, "After reciting poems for iconic films like Silsila and Kabhi Kabhie, Amitabh Bachchan will be reciting a poem written by Rumy Jafry for Chehre. The poem has been put to tune by Vishal and Shekhar, and the makers are shooting for a special track today in the city".

Even the producer of the Chehre movie, Anand Pandit confirmed the news and said, "Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune beautifully. And now Amit ji will lend his matchless voice and add another dimension altogether to the track. He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all. And I am looking forward to seeing how he delivers the poem because it is going to be a once in a lifetime experience."

Chehre is a multi-starrer film that has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. It is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners.

Chehre movie is gearing up for a theatrical release as the makers are planning to release it on the big screens soon!