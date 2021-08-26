Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up On His Rehearsals And Says,'At My Age, We Can't Remember Lines Fast'

It is all known that Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all busy with a handful of movies even at this age. Along with the movies, he is also actively hosting the KBC reality show with josh! Off late, he opened up about his rehearsals and said, he does it multiple times.



He started off by saying, "If the director and the producer have decided that this is what the protocol and the curriculum is going to be in making this film...we should follow it. I just feel there would be a huge amount of disrespect towards the maker...it is our duty to make sure then at least we deliver what they are asking us to do...This is our responsibility. This is the reason why I rehearse over and over. At my age, we cannot remember our lines fast. I rehearse so that the lines stay somewhere in my mind. Many of my co-stars have said that I rehearse a lot. I just tell them to let me do it on my own. But it is necessary."

Speaking about the Chehre movie, he also added, "I was so petrified when I was told we have to go to Slovakia and shoot in the snow. But when I landed, I saw every crew member was provided with every sort of facilities to survive in that temperature".

Even Emraan also spoke and said, "I have grown up watching his films...I didn't want to mess up the first day of shoot with him. I didn't want to forget my lines. I mugged up my lines. His speciality is the fact that he gives everything to a film".

Speaking about Big B's work front, he is all busy with a couple of prestigious movies in his hand. Along with Chehre movie which is all set to release in a couple of days, he is also part of Jhund, Bramhastra, Butterfly, Mayday, Goodbye and untitled Nag Ashwin's movie.

Chehre is a multi-starrer flick that has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. Chehre movie is directed by Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This movie will be released on 27th August, 2021…