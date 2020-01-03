Trending :
Amruta makes a fashion statement

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar had a diva moment in the virtual world when she slipped into a shiny black dress.

The actress impressed netizens with her sartorial fashion choices when she posted a series of images in a black dress on Instagram.

In the images, she is flaunting her incredible figure in the black dress, which has a touch of bling with golden sequin.

With golden dangler earrings, she made her look perfect by tying her hair in a ponytail and keeping her make-up subtle.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in 'Raazi,' a serial killer Lovina in web series "Damaged" and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer 'Satyamev Jayate.'

She has also done shows such as "Time Bomb 9/11" and "24" as well as some reality shows.


