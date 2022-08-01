Anand L Rai Opens Up On Akshay Kumar's Gorkha Movie

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with handful of movies. As he always keeps 4-5 movies in his kitty and entertain his fans with releasing a minimum of 2 movies per year, there are many expectations on his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan which deals with the emotional bond between a brother and his 4 sisters. This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August… Off late, this Khiladi actor also announced his new movie Gorkha and it is the biopic of 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Major General Ian Cardozo!



Well, this movie is being produced by filmmaker turned producer Anand L Rai and thus he shared a few things about the movie to media… He started off by saying, "Films are all about emotions. We are working on Gorkha and we will keep working on it till the time it is perfect to go on floors. Raksha Bandhan happened so quickly, but then there are some films which take time because if the way in which we want to make them. We will only make the film when we feel that we are 100 percent right with the subject and we have cracked it well."

He also added, "We are finding the right bound script and the process is on as we speak. That's the process we follow for all our films."

Gorkha movie is being directed by Sanjay Chauhan and is bankrolled by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow Productions banners.

Well, the producer Anand L Rai is happy to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for the third time after Raksha Bandhan and Atrangi Re movies. This time, it is the tale of 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Major General Ian Cardozo who fought hard in the war. National Award winner director, Sanjay Puran Singh is all set to helm the movie.

Speaking about the movie, Major General Ian Cardozo earlier doled out, "I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Aanand and Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army."

Speaking about the other movies of Akshay Kumar, he is also part of Ram Setu, Kathputli, Selfiee, OMG: Oh My God 2, Soorarai Potru remake and Capsule Gill movies.

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu'. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! This movie also has Tollywood's ace actor Satyadev in the prominent role.