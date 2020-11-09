Ananya Pandey Enjoys Reading Karan Johar’s ‘The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv’ Picture Book

Bollywood young actress Ananya Pandey who always stays active on social media has shared the image of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's first-ever picture book for kids 'The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv'. She enjoyed reading the book along with Karan's naughty kids Yash and Roohi… Ananya took to her Instagram page and dropped the image and stated that it is a sweetest book for all the children.









Along with sharing the glimpse of the book, Ananya is happily reading stories for Yash and Roohi!!! She also wrote, "The big thoughts of little Luv' by @karanjohar ❤️ the sweetest book with the sweetest message! Pre-order the book now on Amazon and Flipkart…"









Well, this book was launched by Karan a few hours ago and he also asked his fans to pre-order this wonderful picture book to get many more parenting tips… The book is all about twins Luv and Khusha which is inspired by Karan'slittle munchkins Yash and Roohi.

Well, Ananya also shared a throwback before and after pics of her childhood which also had her sister Rysa & mom Bhavana Pandey…









In this family pic, Rysa is seen pulling the hair of Ananya and both are seen twinning in pink striped dresses. Ananya also wrote, "before & after 🥶 #LolSorryMom #Sisters 🤷🏻‍♀️"

Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey liked this pic and wrote, "Your fights used to be insane !!!! 🙈🙈😂😂 @ananyapanday @rysapanday" in the comments section.

Coming to her work front, she was last seen in Ishaan Khattar starrer 'Khaali Peeli' movie which was released on Zee Plex OTT platform a few days ago. Next, she will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitledmovie…