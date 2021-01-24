Anil Kapoor And Shatrughan Sinha Extend Birthday Wishes To Filmmaker Subhash Ghai

Bollywood's noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai is celebrating his 76th birthday today… He turned a year older and thus many Bollywood actors and his fans are sending birthday wishes through social media… This filmmaker is a multi-talented person who is also having feathers of director, producer and screenwriter in his hat. He also bagged many awards which include National Film Award and IIFA Awards for his exceptional contribution to Indian Cinema. Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha wished Subhash Ghai through their Twitter pages…

Shatrughan Sinha





Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very very dear family friend, producer, director, scriptwriter & one of the ace filmmakers @SubhashGhai1. Wishing him health, wealth, prosperity, peace & a great future ahead. We go back a long way right from our days in #FTII. We have — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 24, 2021

done some great films together, he debuted as director with me in the leading role,in the iconic film Kalicharan, following it up with another iconic film Vishwanath & one of the best films ever Gautam Govinda. Regards & love to his graceful wife Mukta & family. Happy birthday💐 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 24, 2021

Anil Kapoor

Riteish Deshmukh





The Showman, The Legend, The @SubhashGhai1 - happy birthday Sir, you have inspired so many of us with your craft. May god bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/YDa1yOvUF6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 24, 2021

Madhuri Dixit





Happy birthday, #Subhash Ji. May your year ahead be healthy, happy & safe 🎉 Lots of love & good luck. pic.twitter.com/kg2qWOGlsv — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 24, 2021

Madhuri Dixit also shared a beautiful throwback pic and wrote, "Happy birthday, #Subhash Ji. May your year ahead be healthy, happy & safe Party popper Lots of love & good luck."

Speaking about Subhash Ghai's work front, he will next work with Anil Kapoor for 'Ram Chand Kishen Chand' movie. This flick will bring Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor together after 31 years.