Ankita Lokhande Takes A Small Break From Social Media

Bollywood's young actress Ankita Lokhande who made her way to the big screens from the TV industry is slowly building her career. Well, last year she had to face a lot of troubles as her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his apartment on 14th June, 2020. Ankita is normally an avid social media user. She shares her pics and also the movie posters and other details of her movies with her fans. Off late, she decided to stay away from social media for a few days and dropped the same message on her Insta page too.

This post reads, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later."



Well, there are speculations that as Sushant Singh's first death anniversary is falling on 14th June, 2021, she wanted to stay away from social media in this regard. Well, the reason might be anything a small break is always good!



A couple of days ago, Sushant and Ankita's first daily soap Pavitra Rishta clocked 12 years. On this special occasion, Ankita reminisced this serial and also shared a special post on her Instagram.

This video showcases a few beautiful scenes from the most popular serial. She also dropped a heartfelt note… "12 years of Pavitra rishta. 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me."

A special cake made on the occasion of 12 years of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita also wrote, "12yearsofpavitrarishta… Celebrating 12 years of Pavitra Rishta with all my lovely fans."