Ankita tells ‘shaatir’ hubby Vicky ‘you have used me’

Mumbai: The new week gets new twists as in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the gap between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain appears to be widening.

A promo shared by the channel, shows Ankita upset after Bigg Boss announces tabadla of the rooms – Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

As Vicky gets shifted to the Dimaag room, Ankita is seen visibly upset. Then the voice of Bigg Boss is heard telling the actress: “Why are you upset and for the one whom you are upset for is very happy and dancing in joy in the next room.”

Vicky is seen coming to Ankita, who then pushes him away with her leg.

She tells him: “You are such a selfish idiot. Dimaag kharaab hogayi sach main tere saath rehkar. Ab bhool jaa ke hum shaadi shuda hai. Aaj se tu alag main alag. Shaatir. Tune mujhe use kiya hai hamesha.”

Ankita and Vicky have often been seen getting into heated arguments in the show. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan even called out Vicky for his behaviour towards Ankita and said that he is just like Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, who is often seen being toxic towards her own husband Neil Bhatt in the show.