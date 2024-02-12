  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Anupam Kher: Saiee Manjrekar has great positive energy

Anupam Kher: Saiee Manjrekar has great positive energy
x
Highlights

Senior actor Anupam Kher has shared insight into his experience working with Saiee M. Manjrekar in the movie ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’, shedding light on the positive and vibrant energy she brought to the set.

Mumbai: Senior actor Anupam Kher has shared insight into his experience working with Saiee M. Manjrekar in the movie ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’, shedding light on the positive and vibrant energy she brought to the set.

Anupam said: “Whether you play dumb charades with her, whether you play word building with her, she’s always smiling. She has great energy and she’s a positive person.”

The film, starring Guru Randhawa and Saiee, promises to be a heartwarming family entertainer with a touch of drama. The movie is a rom-com, and is set in Agra. The story revolves around two lovers and their crazy families.

It also stars Ila Arun and the Telugu comedy legend Brahmanandam. Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, it will hit theatres on February 16.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X