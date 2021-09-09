AR Rahman and Anirudh to compose music for SRK-Atlee combo film?

After creating a lot of buzz in film circles for more than two years, the project of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee finally went on the floors a few days back in Pune. The makers are currently shooting a few key sequences with the film's principal cast.



As per the latest buzz in the Bollywood, this movie will have two music composers. Indian music sensation AR Rahman will compose the songs, young music composer Anirudh Ravichander will compose the background score.

AR Rahman worked with Atlee for the films "Mersal" and "Bigil." He also worked with Shah Rukh for movies like "Dil Se" and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan." On the other side, this will be the first project for Anirudh with both SRK and Atlee. Tentatively titled "Jawaan," this movie features Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in the other pivotal roles. It is heard that Shah Rukh will play a dual role in it. Rana and Vijay are reportedly a part of the film too. Apart from this, Shah Rukh is also working for "Pathan," which is being directed by Sidharth Anand. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are playing the other lead roles in it.