From Police Uniform to Musical Stage: The Ongoing Journey of Pusparaj Basel

Serving in the Nepal Police while steadily advancing his presence in Nepal’s music sphere, Pusparaj Basel represents a dual professional path shaped by discipline and creative pursuit. Currently affiliated with the Nepal Police Music Band in Kathmandu, Basel has recorded more than 20 songs across folk, modern and patriotic genres.

For more than a decade, he has continued to balance official responsibilities with structured musical engagement, maintaining visibility in both institutional and public performance platforms.

Service in Uniform

Basel joined Nepal Police in 2012 and has since served in districts including Udayapur, Sunsari, Morang and Saptari. He is now associated with the Music School unit of Nepal Police in Kathmandu, where he contributes as a vocalist and instrumental performer.

Within the organization, colleagues describe him as consistent in fulfilling professional duties while participating in official band performances and musical programs. His role in the Nepal Police Music Band allows him to combine public service with continued artistic involvement.

Musical Roots and Early Challenges

Born on January 16, 1990, in Khamlalung of Aathrai, Tehrathum, Basel grew up in a modest household as the youngest among seven siblings. Limited financial resources shaped his early years, and he balanced schooling with household responsibilities while nurturing an interest in singing.

He frequently participated in school cultural programs and competitions, often walking long distances for education in rural Tehrathum. Despite restricted access to formal musical training during his early years, he remained engaged in performance activities.

Basel later pursued higher education in Nepali studies, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2016. In 2012, he reached the final round of the Limbuwan Idol competition and recorded his first studio tracks in Kathmandu. He also advanced to the Top 40 during auditions for Nepal Idol Season 4. His early background and artistic development have been documented in greater detail elsewhere.

Continuing Service and Creative Development

Beyond vocals, Basel plays harmonium, flute and saxophone, integrating both eastern and western musical influences. In 2023, he passed the Radio Nepal voice test and completed formal training in Western music notation and pipe drum.

Originally from Atharai–2, Sakranti Bazar, Tehrathum, he currently resides in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu. While continuing his service within Nepal Police, he remains active in musical performances through the institutional band unit.

As Nepal’s creative sector evolves, Basel stands among public servants who sustain parallel artistic pursuits without stepping away from professional duty.