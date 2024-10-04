Live
Just In
AR Rahman to compose music for Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’
Applause Entertainment's ambitious series Gandhi, based on Ramachandra Guha's acclaimed books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, is set to bring the iconic leader's journey to the screen across three seasons. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, the series has already garnered significant attention.
On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the makers officially announced that legendary composer AR Rahman has joined the project as the music director, adding further prestige and anticipation to the series. Rahman's involvement is expected to enhance the show's narrative, given his expertise in creating impactful scores for period dramas.
Currently in production, Gandhi boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Bhamini Oza, Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon in key roles. The series is slated for release in 2025, with more updates expected as the project progresses.