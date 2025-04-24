Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Full Refunds Announced

In a heartfelt gesture following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh has cancelled his upcoming concert in Chennai, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 27. The decision was made out of respect for the victims and their families, who continue to mourn after the devastating incident that claimed 26 lives.

The attack, which took place on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sent shockwaves across the nation. In response, Singh and the event organisers released a joint statement confirming the cancellation and offering full refunds to all ticket holders.

“IMPORTANT UPDATE: In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded to the original mode of payment,” the statement read.

The move has been widely praised by fans and the public as a thoughtful act of solidarity during a period of national mourning.

The cancellation also comes amid recent controversy involving Arijit Singh's song Khudaya Ishq from the film Abir Gulaal, which starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The song, also featuring singer Shilpa Rao, had triggered online backlash. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, both songs from the film have been removed from YouTube, and the film itself faces a ban in India.

Meanwhile, the ripple effect of the attack continues across the entertainment industry. Ticket sales for music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hukum Tour in Bengaluru, originally set to open on April 24, have been postponed. Organisers cited the “current national situation” and announced that a new sale date will be revealed soon.

Prominent figures from the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Allu Arjun, have publicly condemned the attack and extended their condolences to the victims and their families.

The nation continues to mourn the loss of innocent lives, and artists like Arijit Singh are standing in solidarity through actions that reflect the collective grief and resilience of the country.