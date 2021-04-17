Arjun Kapoor Wanted Darshan Raval’s Voice And Fulfils His Dream After 7 Years

It is all known that Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's first music video is all treating the fans with awesome music. Arjun has shared the Cover pic of the first song of the album 'Dil Hai Deewana' on his Instagram a couple of hours ago. This poster is taking the internet by storm garnering millions of views within a short span of time.









Along with sharing the beautiful poster, Arjun also wrote, "This sizzling track is going to drive you crazy. #DilHaiDeewana is going to release tomorrow at 11 AM! Don't miss out! Stay tuned!









Even Rakul also dropped the same poster and wrote, "It's time for some deewanapan because #DilHaiDeewana is going to release tomorrow at 11 AM! Stay tuned!

Thus, the video of the first song, "Dil Hai Deewana…" will be out tomorrow.

Another interesting point about this album is Arjun Kapoor who appreciated the upcoming singer Darshan Raval back in 2014 during the reality show, now has made him to croon the song.









Darshan has shared the now and then collage video and wrote, "@arjunkapoor bhai lo ho gai aapki awaaz".

Well, "Dil Hai Deewana…" is tuned by Tanishk Bagchi while Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics. Actor-turned-singer Zara Khan has crooned the female vocals for the song along with young singer Darshan. The music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.