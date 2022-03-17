Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villian Returns Shooting Gets Wrapped Up

Bollywood's young actor Arjun Kapoor is in the best phase of her career… He is having a handful of movies and off late, he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Ek Villain Returns'. The makers shared this good news with all his fans by dropping the celebration pics and made the day for all the fans of the Arjun fans…

B-Town's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the good news with all his fans by sharing the pics from the sets on his Twitter page… Take a look!

In this pic, Tara Sutaria is seen cutting the cake… Arjun Kapoor and director are also part of these celebrations… Taran also wrote, "EK VILLAIN RETURNS' FILMING COMPLETE... Filming of #EkVillainReturns - starring #JohnAbraham, #ArjunKapoor, #DishaPatani and #TaraSutaria - is now complete... Directed by #MohitSuri... Produced by #EktaKapoor and #BhushanKumar... 8 July 2022 release."

This movie has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and JD Chakravarthy. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series banners. Ek Villian Returns will be released on 8th July, 2022 in the theatres!

Even the producer Bhushan Kumar shared his happiness with the media and said, "Ek Villain' franchise is one of the closest to our hearts. Unlike it's prequel, the audience will witness double thriller, double action, double drama in this one. Right from the cast to the director to the whole crew, everyone working on this project was full of zeal and the set was high on energy and creative synergy. I'm sure like it's spiritual prequel Ek Villain Returns will break all records."

Co-producer Ekta Kapoor also was all happy and said, "Ek Villain' is Balaji's most special flagship franchise, and now 'Ek Villain Returns' to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The idea is to make it bigger and wilder than its first instalment. Given the nature of the genre, we've had to tide through the pandemic and ensure we present a visual and thrilling experience like never before!"

On the other hand, Mohit Suri said, "'Ek Villain Returns' is my dream project. It has been an incredible journey since day one and all of us had a great time. As we wrap the shoot, I cannot wait to begin the next phase of the production and have the audience watch the final product. I had the best time working the entire cast, and the same has been reflected on screen."