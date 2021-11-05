Aryan, Munmun, Arbaaz visit NCB office to mark presence in Mumbai

Mumbai: As directed by the Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Friday visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark their weekly 3-hour attendance with the probe agency.

The trio arrived separately and were whisked off inside the NCB office where top officials were also present.

This was Aryan Khan's first foray into public view, a week since he got bail on October 29, but could manage to walk out of Arthur Road Central Jail only on October 30 -- after spending 29 nights away from his home.

While granting conditional bail to the trio, the Bombay High Court had stipulated, among several other things, that they must visit the NCB office every Friday between 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., deposit their passports and not leave Mumbai or India without prior permission.

The young trio was among the earliest detained with five other accused after the NCB's sensational raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2, and all eight were arrested on October 3.

In the subsequent investigations into the alleged cruise rave party, the NCB arrested 12 more, including a couple of foreign nationals, and a majority are now out on bail.