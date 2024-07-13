As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor, who has taken on the role of judge on ‘India’s Best Dancer 4’, is thrilled to witness the evolution of dance styles and the boundless creativity of the contestants.

The dancing diva of Bollywood, Karisma, revealed her reason for joining the show as a judge and the pointers she will keep in mind while assessing the contestants.

Shedding light on her role as the ‘Entertainment Specialist’ on the show, Karisma said: “I have been a part of several dance reality shows over the years but always preferred being a part of special episodes where I get to have a good time. I always believed that being a full-time judge is a huge commitment; however, things changed with ‘India’s Best Dancer'.”

“In one of the previous episodes of the season, I appeared as a special judge, and what stayed with me is the show's energy and ethos. And this was one of the prime reasons I decided to be a part of the show as a judge,” shared Karisma.

The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress is eager to witness the growth of young and talented dancers, as it reminds her of the time when she started her career and tried different dance forms.

“I’ve had a great journey with dance in my career, and it's something that I've always loved. I am really blown away with the kind of talent the show has to offer and hope the viewers shower their full support on our incredible talent,” commented Karisma.

What are your criteria as a judge?

Karisma said: “As a judge this season, I am thrilled to witness the evolution of dance styles and the boundless creativity of our contestants. This platform not only celebrates talent but also fosters a spirit of innovation and perseverance among participants.”

“I am eager to embark on this journey alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, where we aim to inspire, empower, and elevate each dancer’s performance to new heights,” she added.

‘India’s Best Dancer 4’ will start airing from July 13 on Sony.