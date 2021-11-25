Atrangi Re Trailer: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Spice Up The Forced Marriage Drama

The most-awaited trailer of Bollywood's ace actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Atrangi Re' movie is released a couple of minutes ago. This movie also has South Indian ace actor Dhanush as the lead actor and will be seen struck in a forced wedding with Sara Ali Khan. The comedy entertainer is full of drama and showcases Akshay Kumar in a completely different role. As promised, the makers shared the trailer of this movie on their official social media pages and created a buzz!



Akshay, Sara and Dhanush shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and made the day for all their fans… Take a look!

Akshay Kumar

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "It's time to feel the madness of this love story. #AtrangiRe Trailer out." Going with the video, it all starts when some goons kidnap Dhanush aka Vishu and force him to marry Sara Ali Khan aka Rinku. Well, after their wedding, both of them move to Delhi and decide to separate their ways as both of them are not interested to lead their lives together. But staying together, they fall for each other and Akshay Kumar who is seen essaying the role of a magician spices up the story with his dhamekadar entrance. This trailer upped the expectations on this cross-cultural love story.

Akshay also shared the two new posters of this movie and treated all his fans… In the first one, all three lead actors are seen shaking their legs and coming to the second one, Dhanush and Sara are seen in their wedding reception with weird smiles! Akshay also wrote, "There is nothing more magical than a love story. Get ready to witness this one."

Even Sara Ali Khan also shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, "Atrangi Re trailer out now… Can't wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here's presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks".

Coming to Taran Adarsh, he also shared the trailer on his Instagram page and made it reach all the netizens… Have a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - DHANUSH - SARA ALI KHAN: 'ATRANGI RE' TRAILER... Team #AtrangiRe unveils the trailer... Stars #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... Directed by #AanandLRai... #BhushanKumar #AtrangiReTrailer".

Speaking about the crew details of the Atrangi Re movie, it is directed by ace filmmaker Anand L Rai and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Aruna Bhatia, Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. AR Rahman is all set to entertain the music buffs with his magical tunes as the songs penned by Irshad Kamil will definitely make you stick to them!

Atrangi Re movie will be released on 24th December, 2021 through the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on the occasion of the Christmas festival!