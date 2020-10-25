Ayushmann amazed that he never shot in hometown Chandigarh

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting his upcoming film in his hometown Chandigarh and he is very thrilled about it. He says the process is special for him.

Ayushmann said: "It is remarkable that this will be the first time I'm shooting in Chandigarh! The process is going to be exceedingly special and I'm going to soak in every second of this experience."

He added: "Chandigarh is the city that gave me the wind beneath my wings to chase my passion to be an actor."

Ayushmann says Chandigarh and the people of his hometown have given him much love and confidence right from my school days when he started doing theatre. "The seed of me becoming an actor was planted here and I couldn't be more excited to shoot my next here," he said.

"Even when I became an actor, the city has constantly showered me with love. I'm indebted to my hometown and all the people who have always supported me. Actors are nothing without the love of the audience and I can confidently say that people in Chandigarh have always been my biggest supporters," said the actor, who has delivered eight back to back hits.

"The people of this city stood behind me like a rock and have always been a motivational force. They have cheered the loudest and I can't thank them enough! So, shooting in Chandigarh is like life coming to a full circle," he said.

Ayushmann stars in Abhishek Kapoor's romantic film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" opposite Vaani Kapoor.