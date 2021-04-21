Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Send Beautiful Birthday Wish To Their Little One

Bollywood's power couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap always leave no chance in pampering their two little kids Varushka and Virajveer. These two social media avid users also share the pics of their kids and treat their fans by showing their naughty acts. Today being Varushka's 7th birthday, both of them showered love on the little angel and also dropped heartfelt birthday wishes on their Instagram pages.









Along with sharing a beautiful pic of his little one Varushka and wrote, "Happy birthday little one ❤️

The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas."

This post garnered millions of views and all the Bollywood celebs like Karanvir Bohra, Shama Sikandar, Esha Gupta, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Anibhav Sinha and a few others wished the little one through the comments section.

Even Varushka's dotting mother Tahira also shared a beautiful post on the occasion of her daughter's birthday on her Instagram page. Take a look!









Varushka is all enjoying and is clicked in 180 degrees' angle. Tahira also showered her love on the little one jotting down a heartfelt note, "Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being💜 #mygirlis7".

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got hitched in 2008 and are blessed with two children Varushka and Virajveer.