Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ Gets A Release Date

As the release dates of the most-awaited Bollywood and Tollywood movies are being announced, even the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' also unveiled the release date of this thriller movie.



Ayushmann shared the release date poster and raised the expectations on the movie… Take a look!

In this poster, Ayushmann is seen hiding down the wall and owned a new look with a modish hairstyle! He also wrote, "It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022".

Being a socio-political thriller, Anek movie directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Even the tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" also made the movie turn into the most-awaited ones. Other crew and cast details of this movie will be out soon!

Along with this movie, Ayushmann will also be seen in the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is bankrolled by Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This flick has Vaani Kapoor as the lead actress.

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the same poster and wrote, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA: 'ANEK' NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Anek - starring #AyushmannKhurrana - to release in *cinemas* on 13 May 2022... #AyushmannKhurrana and director #AnubhavSinha collaborate again, after #Article15... NEW POSTER...".

Earlier Ayushmann Khurrana praised Anubhav and said, "Anubhav Sinha is a maverick filmmaker. He is restless and wants to say something. He has got a great voice of his own and wants to address something to the society in his own way. Anek is a political thriller and I look forward to that film. It's a genre breaker for me".

Anek will hit the big screens on 13th May, 2022!